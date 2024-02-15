Dover (NYSE:DOV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

DOV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Dover from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $168.18.

NYSE:DOV opened at $160.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.81. Dover has a twelve month low of $127.25 and a twelve month high of $162.48.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dover by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,829,000 after buying an additional 44,489 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dover by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Dover by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 234,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

