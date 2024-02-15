Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Cut to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has $96.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy stock opened at $91.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Duke Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,462,000 after buying an additional 58,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

