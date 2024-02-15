Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 51

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 51 ($0.64) per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Dunelm Group’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dunelm Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,097.32 ($13.86) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a 1 year low of GBX 964.87 ($12.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,335.54 ($16.87). The firm has a market cap of £2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,409.33, a PEG ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,085.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,081.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,190 ($15.03) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dunelm Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($12.63) to GBX 1,100 ($13.89) in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,370 ($17.30) to GBX 1,410 ($17.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,045 ($13.20) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dunelm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,232.50 ($15.57).

Insider Buying and Selling at Dunelm Group

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson purchased 10,843 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($13.78) per share, with a total value of £118,297.13 ($149,402.79). Company insiders own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About Dunelm Group

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and armchairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows, and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

