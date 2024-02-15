Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen Sells 2,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Duolingo Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE:DUOL opened at $189.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -702.07 and a beta of 0.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.36 and a 52-week high of $245.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DUOL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Discovery Value Fund bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

