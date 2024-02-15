DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KSM opened at $8.81 on Thursday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $8.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.19.

Insider Transactions at DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 239,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $2,031,638.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,525,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,799.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders purchased 341,663 shares of company stock worth $2,890,395 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 445.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares during the last quarter.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.