Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Trading Up 3.2 %

Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement

Shares of DND stock opened at C$12.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$841.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.12. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$7.46 and a 12-month high of C$21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -2.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dye & Durham

In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.42 per share, with a total value of C$576,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,139,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,800. 29.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dye & Durham

(Get Free Report)

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.