Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Trading Up 3.2 %
Dye & Durham Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Dye & Durham’s payout ratio is -2.82%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Dye & Durham
In other Dye & Durham news, insider Plantro Ltd. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.42 per share, with a total value of C$576,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,139,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,800. 29.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Dye & Durham
Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dye & Durham
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.