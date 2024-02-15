E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,085 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after acquiring an additional 647,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,306,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $552,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.20. 475,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,264,001. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

