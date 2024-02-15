E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,231,000 after acquiring an additional 199,875 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,696,000 after acquiring an additional 195,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,909,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MELI. Susquehanna raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,752.50.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,754.01. The company had a trading volume of 67,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,651.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,447.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,063.02 and a 12-month high of $1,800.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

