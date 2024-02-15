E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 39,503 Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 229.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,503 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RXRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of RXRX stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $11.68. 9,602,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,869,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.59. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Insider Activity at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $76,923.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,395,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,700,938.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 943,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,972,568.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $76,923.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,395,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,700,938.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,544 shares of company stock valued at $3,355,165. Insiders own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

