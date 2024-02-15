E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Buys 901 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GEHC traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,468. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion and a PE ratio of 27.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

GEHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

