E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 458.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

ROST stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.35. The company had a trading volume of 172,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,994. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $146.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

