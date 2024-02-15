E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 94,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $400,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,343,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $428.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,833. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $295.80 and a one year high of $448.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.08. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $400.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $416.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

