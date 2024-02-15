E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $603,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 360,914.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 151,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,807,000 after buying an additional 151,584 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.8% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 24.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 177,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,104,000 after buying an additional 34,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.0% in the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,044.35. 51,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,600. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $795.74 and a 12-month high of $1,074.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $985.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $956.46.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.37 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.17 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total transaction of $97,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,165.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.44.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

