E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,502 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Alkermes by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 121.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 195,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.74. 1,044,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.55. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.30.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

