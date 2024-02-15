E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 295 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 3.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagen by 3.3% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

SGEN remained flat at $228.74 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,439. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.20 and a 200 day moving average of $215.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.77 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

