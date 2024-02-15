E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $42,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,677.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $42,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,749,677.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at $11,885,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,268 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

Shares of BPMC traded up $10.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 418,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.44.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

