E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cintas by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Cintas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,522,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Cintas by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 332,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,813,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.57.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $614.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $592.07 and a 200-day moving average of $539.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $626.18.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

