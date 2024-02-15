E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 123 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after buying an additional 2,517,477 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,703,690,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after buying an additional 2,405,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.86.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $359.30. 390,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,983. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $368.72. The company has a market cap of $357.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

