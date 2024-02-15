E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Sells 399 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,086,457,000 after buying an additional 2,752,517 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,288,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $10,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 147,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,391,200.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,633,250 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APH stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.86. 189,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,444. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.43. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $105.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

