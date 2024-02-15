Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the January 15th total of 2,370,000 shares. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 229,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGBN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,623. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $723.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGBN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after buying an additional 321,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,538,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,387,000 after buying an additional 292,648 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 378.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 285,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

