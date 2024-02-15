Eastman Chemical Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.81 (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Eastman Chemical has a payout ratio of 36.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $9.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $82.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $68.89 and a 12-month high of $91.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

