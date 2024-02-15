Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,857 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $189,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.09. 169,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,043. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.90. The firm has a market cap of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.38 and a fifty-two week high of $278.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eaton

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.