Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 147,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,330,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,154 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $883,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EIM opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $10.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

