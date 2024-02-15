Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.07% of Ecolab worth $32,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.88.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.20. 512,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.70. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $221.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

