Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Ecolab in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $5.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.88.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $216.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $153.87 and a 1-year high of $221.55. The company has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.70.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 215.1% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 162.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 256,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 13,314 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 12.9% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.