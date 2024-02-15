Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.100-6.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ecolab also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.10-6.50 EPS.

Ecolab Stock Performance

ECL stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.48. 807,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Ecolab has a 1 year low of $153.87 and a 1 year high of $221.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.70. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Ecolab

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ecolab news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.