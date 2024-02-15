Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Edesa Biotech in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will earn ($0.50) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Edesa Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($3.76) per share.

Edesa Biotech stock opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Edesa Biotech has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDSA. CM Management LLC increased its stake in Edesa Biotech by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 417,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 42,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edesa Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

