Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Trading Down 8.9%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 1,235,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,473,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

EDIT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Editas Medicine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

The firm has a market cap of $646.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

