Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.55 and a beta of 1.15.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
About Educational Development
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Educational Development
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.