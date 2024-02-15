Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $1.83 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24. Educational Development has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.55 and a beta of 1.15.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

