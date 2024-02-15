Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Shares of Electromed stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. Electromed has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.42 million, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Electromed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Electromed by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 0.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

