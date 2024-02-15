Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 31150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Endurance Gold Stock Up 15.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.52 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.19.

Endurance Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endurance Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endurance Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.