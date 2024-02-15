Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:ET traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,236,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,635,173. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 118.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

