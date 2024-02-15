Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Lowered to $22.00 at UBS Group

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 53.52% from the stock’s current price.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE ET traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,218,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,575,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

About Energy Transfer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $322,097,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 215,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

