Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Craig Hallum

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENTG. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.22.

ENTG stock opened at $131.17 on Thursday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $134.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.09.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,327,000 after purchasing an additional 386,767 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,452,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,271,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Entegris by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,672,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,041,000 after buying an additional 748,491 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,329,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,853,000 after buying an additional 536,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,173,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,177,000 after buying an additional 22,249 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

