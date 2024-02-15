Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $104.00 to $147.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Entegris traded as high as $135.18 and last traded at $134.77, with a volume of 647393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $131.17.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other Entegris news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,901 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Entegris by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 212,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 55,060 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.10 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average is $104.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

