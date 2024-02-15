EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,124 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.18. 543,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,924,880. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.76. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

