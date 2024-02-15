EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1575 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

EQT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 172.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. EQT has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect EQT to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

NYSE:EQT opened at $33.02 on Thursday. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that EQT will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,646,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.