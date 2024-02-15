Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Chairman Camp Peter Van Sells 122 Shares of Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Camp Peter Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equinix alerts:

On Wednesday, January 17th, Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of Equinix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total value of $339,595.20.

Equinix Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $832.81 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.66 and a 52 week high of $859.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $813.65 and its 200 day moving average is $778.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 485.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $839.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

About Equinix

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.