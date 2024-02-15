Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $825.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $825.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HSBC began coverage on Equinix in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $848.17.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $43.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $876.78. 392,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,071. The company has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $813.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $778.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Equinix has a 1 year low of $661.66 and a 1 year high of $879.17.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 600 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.66, for a total transaction of $468,396.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,431,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,859 shares of company stock valued at $16,859,974 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,955,000. GRS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Equinix by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 185,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,529,000 after acquiring an additional 62,989 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

