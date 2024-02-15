Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Nucor Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Nucor in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $12.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $181.06 on Thursday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $190.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.84 and a 200 day moving average of $164.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,631,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,747,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its position in Nucor by 21,987.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 528,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,899,000 after acquiring an additional 526,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

