Equities Analysts Set Expectations for TELUS Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TELUS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil forecasts that the company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their price objective on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Veritas Investment Research cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.57.

TELUS Price Performance

T opened at C$23.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. The company has a market cap of C$34.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 12-month low of C$21.16 and a 12-month high of C$28.95.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 258.62%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

