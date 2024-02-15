Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.