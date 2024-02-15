Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance
Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.
