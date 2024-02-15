Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

ESNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 25.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $52.22 on Friday. Essent Group has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.44.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $297.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

