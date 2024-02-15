Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ESNT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Essent Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.25.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $52.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.44. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The firm had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Essent Group by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Articles

