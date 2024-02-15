Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

CLWT stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

