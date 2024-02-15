Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.21

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 38788 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Evotec Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.98.

About Evotec

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

