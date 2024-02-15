Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.29.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of EXPE opened at $134.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.90. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $87.94 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.04.

Expedia Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $1,500,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 216,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,486,810.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock valued at $13,989,925 in the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 193 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

