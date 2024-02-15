Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Short Interest Update

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,530,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 914,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 612.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 166.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expro Group Trading Up 3.4 %

XPRO stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.42. The company had a trading volume of 43,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,389. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,781.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XPRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Expro Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expro Group from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

