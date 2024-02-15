F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $155,784.06 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 851 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.06, for a total transaction of $155,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,747,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FFIV opened at $184.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 582.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,052,000 after acquiring an additional 324,886 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,937,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

