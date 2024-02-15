Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Fancamp Exploration Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.
About Fancamp Exploration
Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada.
